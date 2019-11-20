Zwierlein to Head Navajo Vets Administration

Zwierlein to Head Vets Administration

A former Marine is coming to the rescue.

James D. Zwierlein was appointed as Executive Director of the Navajo Nation Veterans Administration. He had been serving in that role in an acting capacity since July.

“Mr. Zwierlein’s military background and knowledge will be very beneficial for the Nation as we work with federal and state agencies and Navajo veterans organizations to assist and

empower our veterans on the Navajo Nation,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Before his appointment, Zwierlein served as an Executive Staff Assistant with the Office of the President and Vice President and was assigned to work on housing issues, which included veterans’ housing.

Among other responsibilities, Nez and Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer have tasked Zwierlein with implementing housing manufacturing facilities on the Navajo Nation to construct and deliver homes for Navajo veterans and others.

“Homes are needed in every community across our Nation and with Mr. Zwierlein’s background and having been in the housing industry, we’re confident he will help build more homes under the Veterans Housing Program and for Navajo families,” Lizer said.

“I am excited that we have finally been able to put this contract in place so that now we can focus on more important issues that will help our veterans get the service they need,” Zwierlein said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity and thankful to President Nez and Vice President Lizer for having confidence in me to fill this position.”

Zwierlein has resided in Nahodishgish, N.M. for nearly four years.

He was honorably discharged in from the U.S. Marine Corps in 2011 after approximately 15 years of service in various capacities, which included serving as a liaison to members of the U.S. Intelligence Oversight Committee, as an Operations Chief with the 11th Marine Artillery Regiment in which he managed and coordinated nation-building projects in Afghanistan to rebuild and stabilize local economies.