Zoning Ordinance Moves to Council Approval Phase

Tuesday evening, the Page Planning and Zoning Commission held another public meeting to discuss the most recent draft of the proposed zoning code to decide whether or not to recommend it to the Page City Council to replace the existing zoning ordinance and district map.

Council member Mark Cormier, who serves as liaison for the Planning and Zoning Commission, tells Lake Powell Life News he was pleasantly surprised to find that the public feedback by the end of the meeting was mostly positive: (click audio file below)

Cormier says the update is long overdue: (click audio file below)

So what happens next? (click audio file below)