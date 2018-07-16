Zoning Ordinance Update Workshop Tuesday

It’s been a considerably long process for Page city leaders and the Planning and Zoning Commission to complete the comprehensive update to the City of Page Zoning Ordinance- the final draft now available for the public to read over, ready for comments and feedback.

You can find a copy of it to read in a few places: download it online, take a look at it at the Page Public Library you can drop by there and ask for that in their Reference section. Tuesday, July 17th at Page City Hall from 6-8pm, the Community Development Board hosting a Zoning Ordinance Update Community Workshop where you can receive your own copy of the new review draft and have a chance to offer your comments about it before the formal hearings to approve it begin later this summer.