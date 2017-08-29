Zion Zen: Labor Day Weekend

SPRINGDALE, UT – As the summer season unofficially comes to a close this Labor Day weekend, visitors coming to Zion should expect crowded conditions and plan accordingly.

Construction being done at the Park’s south entrance in preparation for a larger State Route 9 project in Springdale, has narrowed the traffic lanes, so wait times into the Park will be longer than normal – visitors should be prepared for delays. Parking inside the Park will fill up early, often by 09:00 a.m. Once parking fills, visitors will need to park in Springdale and take the shuttle bus into the Park. With holiday crowds, expect longer wait times for boarding the shuttles, both inside the Park and in Springdale.

Plan your activities in the park carefully considering the weather, difficult terrain and natural hazards. It is important to know your personal abilities when choosing hikes in the Park. Don’t take unnecessary risks. Bring appropriate shoes, sunscreen, and continue to hydrate while enjoying your day in the Park. Your safety, is your responsibility.

Zion Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh reminds everyone visiting the Park this weekend that with patience, practicing good trail etiquette, being respectful to one another, and caring for our beautiful natural resources will enhance your visit. These practices are important whether you decide to visit Zion or any of the other wonderful public lands in our area.

Here are a few tips to help you have a more enjoyable visit to Zion. Check the Park website (www.nps.gov/zion) for important information on shuttle buses, trails, and other facilities. Always check weather conditions before coming to the Park. Try to arrive early or later in the afternoon to avoid peak traffic hours. Be sure to park in designated parking spaces only, both in Springdale and in the Park.