Zion Resumes Narrows Permits

September 29
11:01 2018
Zion National Park has resumed issuing permits for the top – down Zion Narrows route for day hikes and overnight use. The permitted route will reopen the morning of Saturday, September 29, 2018.  Permits for day use and Narrows backcountry camping reservations can be picked up at the park visitor center.

A temporary recreational access license has been granted to Washington County through the end of 2018.  “We greatly appreciate the goodwill of the landowners and the efforts of the Washington County Commission in quickly resolving access concerns at the entrance to the Virgin River Narrows,” said Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park Superintendent. Discussions are ongoing to secure a more permanent solution.

Day hiking from the Temple of Sinawava at the end of the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive (accessible by park shuttle) is open to hiking north to Big Spring within the Narrows without a permit.

