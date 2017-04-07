Zion Reopens Lower Emerald Pool Trail To Visitors

Zion National Park’s prominent Lower Emerald Pool Trail reopened to visitors this morning. Considering the trail’s popularity, park maintenance crews worked tirelessly to clear and rebuild the trail since the early January landslide occurred.

The Emerald Pool Trail head begins across from the Zion Lodge, (shuttle stop 5). It is a paved trail that leads to the lower emerald pool and waterfalls. The trail also connects to the Kayenta, and Upper Emerald Pool Trails.

On January 13, 2017 a large rock and debris slide occurred just north of the Grotto covering both lanes on the Scenic Drive. The slide was about the size of four car lengths, approximately 200 tons of rock and debris, and covered both lanes, and making it impassable by vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.

The slide led to multiple road and trail closures in the area.