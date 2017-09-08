Zion National Park: New Hours
September 08
05:06 2017
Zion National Park Programs And Operations Go To New Hours
Close Times At The Park Museum, Visitor Center, Ranger Led Programs, and Tunnel Operations Hours Change, beginning September 5, 2017
SPRINGDALE, UT – After Labor Day weekend, Zion National Park starts to wind down operations hours and programs. Beginning September 5, 2017, the following time changes and closures are in effect:
- The Zion Nature Center is closed for the season.
- The Zion Visitor Center, Wilderness Desk, and Museum will operate 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- The Kolob Canyon Visitor Center will close at 5:00 p.m.
- The Zion-Mt. Carmel Tunnel will close to over-sized vehicle escorts one hour earlier. Tunnel operations go from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- The 5:25 p.m. Ranger-led talks move to 4:25 p.m. and both evening programs will be at 8:30 p.m.