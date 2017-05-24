Zion National Park Holiday Weekend Crowds Expected

Memorial Day Weekend; a time to honor those who have fallen serving our country, and the unofficial start of summer. It is Zion National Park’s busiest weekend. Last year over 70,000 people visited the Park, with Saturday being the busiest day with 28,000 guests. While the Park is extending facility hours and increasing staffing, visitors should expect crowded conditions, especially between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. when wait times to enter the Park and board shuttles is common. Parking typically fills by 9:00 a.m., so visitors should plan on parking in Springdale and take the free shuttle to the River Entrance walk-in gate.

The Zion Canyon Visitor Center information desk, Human History Museum, and backcountry permits desk will extend hours until 7:00 p.m. The Zion Nature Center, which houses hands-on exhibits and activities geared for Junior Rangers, will open from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. beginning Saturday through Labor Day.

Visitors who can be flexible with their schedule, are encouraged to visit Friday, Sunday, or Monday instead of Saturday, arriving early or starting their visit after 2:00 p.m. to avoid the greatest crowding. “Visitors should come prepared,” said Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh. “Not only for crowded conditions, but for the hikes and other activities they are planning. With so many people visiting, we ask that visitors show additional patience with others and respectful trail etiquette. And remember that safety is your responsibility, so please avoid unsafe behaviors and risk-taking. Multiple emergencies are common during busy periods, stretching the availability of search and rescue, emergency medical and fire-fighting capabilities.”

Here are a few tips to help you have a more enjoyable visit to Zion. Go to the Park website (www.nps.gov) for important information on shuttles buses, trails, and other facilities. For those staying in local hotels, visitors should leave their vehicles there and take the free shuttle to the Park walk-in gate. Plan ahead. Arrive early to the Park or late in the afternoon to avoid the largest crowds. Check weather conditions and prepare accordingly. Have patience, and drink plenty of water. If travelling with children, bring snacks or a toy to entertain them while in shuttle lines.