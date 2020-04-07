Zion National Park Closed, Roads Open

Zion National Park has also now announced a temporary closure to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Park officials received the recommendation from Utah Health Officials on Friday, April 3, 2020, and immediately closed the park.

State Route 9 (Zion-Mount Carmel Highway and Tunnel) and Kolob Terrace Road, the two roads through Zion National Park will remain open for the safety and needs of local residents only. Stopping at pull-offs will be prohibited.

Grand Canyon National Park was closed on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 after receiving a recommendation from Coconino County Health Officials.