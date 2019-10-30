Zion Forever Project Announces

Zion National Park Centennial Celebration Event

November 19th, 2019 7:30 pm Cox Auditorium on the campus of Dixie State University

SPRINGDALE, Utah – October 23, 2019 – Zion National Park Forever Project, Zion National Park’s official nonprofit partner, is hosting a Centennial celebration event on Nov 19, 2019. The event is free and open to the public and will begin at 7:30pm. Tickets to the event can be reserved online at zionpark.org or at tickets.dsutix.com. Tickets may also be reserved in person at the Dixie State University Box Office located at 325 S 700 E, St. George, UT 84770.

As Zion National Park turns 100, this momentous occasion will be celebrated on the same date as the signing of the founding documents a century ago. Attendees will be treated to a live performance by local musical artists 3hattrio, a screening of the poem “Queen Zion” by famed cowboy poet Waddie Mitchell, activities with National Park Service rangers, and an exclusive private pre-screening of the new, feature-length, Zion Forever film. The movie, by production team Local.Studio, will take viewers into Zion National Park and follow the voices and experiences of many different keepers of this amazing sanctuary.

This new film seeks to empower visitors with a sense of responsibility for the land and also the importance of cultivating and developing the next generation of public land leaders and keepers. Mark Preiss, Director of the Zion Forever Project feels the new film leads Zion into the next century, “This new film resets the definition of traditional movies about national parks. Through the voices of many diverse characters, visitors will be offered a chance to truly connect with the land and realize that being a keeper of this sanctuary doesn’t stop when you leave the gates, it is a commitment to protect these precious resources now and forever.”

This Centennial celebration event is the culmination of 3 events honoring Zion’s first 100 years. On August 31st famed musician Sting performed a benefit concert in Salt Lake City with the Utah Symphony. Attended by over 18,000, this was Zion Forever Project’s single largest fundraising event to date. In early November (Nov 5th-10th), Zion Forever will host 11 artists for one full week of painting and demonstrations at an annual art event retitled “Celebration of Art” for the Park’s Centennial. This final birthday celebration will offer our gateway communities and local residents a first look at the new film and the future of Zion as we move into the next century.

Jeff Bradybaugh, Superintendent of Zion National Park, feels the new film will transport people into the Park even if they are not physically inside its walls, “When you take a moment and stand still allowing the sounds of the canyon to fully engulf you, hearing the flow of the water, the rustling of the leaves, the songs of the birds, that is Zion’s embrace. This project undertaken by Zion Forever translates that feeling onto film and leaves a permanent impression that these things are worth conserving for future generations.”

Zion National Park was established on November 19, 1919 as Utah’s first National Park. Now with over 4 million visitors each year, Zion is one of the most popular parks in the United States. Zion Forever Project, in partnership with Zion National Park, endeavors to ensure this amazing place remains a sanctuary for people and nature, forever.

###

About Zion Forever Project

The Zion Forever Project is the official nonprofit partner of Zion National Park, Cedar Breaks and Pipe Spring National Monuments. The momentum behind the Forever Project has incited funding, partnerships, and community support from organizations and Park enthusiasts throughout the state and beyond – reflecting the Project’s main objective of uniting Park, community, and state partners to leverage resources to address urgent needs and provide inspiration for visitors now and throughout Zion Park’s next century. Visit the Zion Forever Project online to join us in our mission of stewardship for Zion National Park.