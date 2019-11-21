Zion N.P. Body Found Beneath Angels Landing Trail

Press Release:

SPRINGDALE, UT – At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, The park was notified of a missing hiker in the Angels Landing area. A joint investigation by Zion National Park and Washington County Sherriff’s Office is underway.

A Search and Rescue team started the search at daybreak this morning. They located the body located below Angels Landing is consistent with the age and gender of the hiker reported missing. Further information will be released once a positive identification is made and the family is notified.

Note from Lake Powell Communications:

It’s interesting to note that Angels Landing Trail was closed last weekend due to a rockfall, and was not expected to be re-opened until tomorrow; Friday the 22nd. But instead, on Monday they re-opened the trail way ahead of schedule.