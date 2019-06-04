Zion Condor Chick May Have Hatched

Zion National Park biologists report that a California condor couple appears to be caring for a chick. They say the chick is probably three weeks old.

A nest was first observed in early April north of Angels Landing.

The chick is the first offspring of the breeding pair, which is apparently the only pair in the park.

At one-month-old, the chick can thermo-regulate its body temperature and is able to stay warm on its own.

Three chicks previously born in the park did not survive to adulthood.

On another front, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals revived an environmental lawsuit seeking to ban the use of lead ammunition in the Kaibab National Forest. Lead poisoning is the leading cause of death among condors.

The case has been remanded to an Arizona federal district court for consideration.