Zion Closes Climbing Routes to Protect Falcons

Zion National Park is taking steps to protect birds of prey and closing some climbing routes to do so.

Beginning today, climbing routes on cliffs used by nesting Peregrine Falcons in Zion will be temporarily closed in order to protect these birds which are in recovery from “endangered species” status.

Data was collected from 2001-2016 regarding the peregrines’ arrival time to their nesting cliffs in the park and analyzed to determine when the climbing closures should occur.

The nesting activity of the Peregrine Falcons throughout the 2017 breeding season will be monitored by park biologists. Cliffs that have been closed but are not being used for nest sites will be reopened after the falcon’s nesting locations are determined. Officials assume that the nests will be identified by late April or May.

Cliffs that are being used for nest sites will be monitored until the chicks fledge, usually in late July, and will be reopened to climbing. Fledge means the chicks developed feathers large enough to fly.

The climbing locations that are now closed include: Angels Landing, Cable Mountain, The Great White Throne (beyond single and double-pitched climbs), Isaac (in Court of the Patriarchs), The Sentinel, Mountain of the Sun, North Twin Brother, Tunnel Wall, The East Temple, Mount Spry, The Streaked Wall, Mount Kinesava, and the Middle Fork of Taylor Creek.

Peregrine Falcons were listed as an “endangered species” in 1970 under the Endangered Species Act. Their decline was primarily due to the effects of DDT, an insecticide which caused the birds to produce thin-shelled eggs that were easily broken, killing the developing embryo inside. Thanks to the U.S. ban on DDT in 1972, as well as the success of captive breeding programs, peregrine populations have recovered across North America and the species was delisted in 1999.

Zion National Park has been and continues to be an important sanctuary for peregrines and many other wildlife species.