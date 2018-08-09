Zion Climbing Routes Reopened

With the conclusion of a successful peregrine falcon nesting season, the National Park Service has reopened several popular rock-climbing routes in Zion National Park.

Four juvenile falcons were fledged from one nest; another nest inhabited by a breeding pair produced no offspring.

Thirteen routes were closed last March. Only a few haven’t been reopened.

Peregrines were near extinction in the 1970s but are now flourishing. They were removed from the Endangered Species List in 1999.