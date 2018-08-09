News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Zion Climbing Routes Reopened

Zion Climbing Routes Reopened
August 09
14:13 2018
Print This Article

peregrine falcon

With the conclusion of a successful peregrine falcon nesting season, the National Park Service has reopened several popular rock-climbing routes in Zion National Park.

Four juvenile falcons were fledged from one nest; another nest inhabited by a breeding pair produced no offspring.
Thirteen routes were closed last March.  Only a few haven’t been reopened.
Peregrines were near extinction in the 1970s but are now flourishing.  They were removed from the Endangered Species List in 1999.
Tags
endangered listfalconNPSPeregrine falconzionzion national park

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.