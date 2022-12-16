Zion: 2023 Angels Landing Lottery Dates are Set
Zion National Park announces 2023 Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program Seasonal Lottery dates
SPRINGDALE, Utah – Zion National Park is providing four seasonal lotteries for hikers who want to visit Angels Landing in 2023. These lotteries build on the park’s successful launch of the Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program in 2022.
“Issuing permits is something we did after substantial public input, and it has been effective,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park Superintendent said. “In 2023, park rangers will continue recording data and enhancing the pilot program to maximize the number of people making the hike while minimizing crowding and congestion on this half-mile, perennially popular trail.”
- Zion issued nearly 200,000 permits to hikers in 2022.
- The Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program accommodated about 80% of the use NPS recorded in studies conducted in 2019 and 2021.
- Zion rangers collected data that shows the Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program helped spread hikers’ start times throughout the day.
- Rangers observed, and hikers reported, less crowding and congestion on the trail than in past years.
Find links to apply for a permit and learn about the trail at go.nps.gov/AngelsLanding
|Hike Dates
|Lottery Opens 8 a.m. MT
|Lottery Closes 11:59 p.m. MT
|Permits Issued
|March 1 to May 31
|January 1
|January 20
|January 25
|June 1 to August 31
|April 1
|April 20
|April 25
|September 1 to November 30
|July 1
|July 20
|July 25
|December 1 to February 29, 2024
|October 1
|October 20
|October 25
Learn more about Zion’s Visitor Use Research and read a response to public comments about issuing permits at Angels Landing on the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment website (PEPC).
Featured Photo: A park ranger checks permits at Scout Lookout in Zion National Park in spring 2022.
NPS Image / Susan McPartland