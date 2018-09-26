News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Zinke Comes To Utah To Address Backlog Issues

Zinke Comes To Utah To Address Backlog Issues
September 26
09:00 2018
Print This Article

Saying the national park experience is “what we all hold sacred,”Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke visited Zion National Park Monday to address the burgeoning maintenance backlog. Zinke was accompanied by three Utah Congressmen, who are sponsoring a bipartisan bill that would allocate federal energy revenues to road and facility upkeep and visitor safety measures.

Parks, public lands, and refuges carry a $16 billion deferred maintenance backlog; Utah’s price tag is $260 million. Zinke attributes half of the deficit to roads; one-third of those are off-park gateway roads that the National Park Service is charged with maintaining. Park visitation topped 330 million in 2017; 10.5 million toured Utah’s five national parks.
Representative Chris Stewart says restricting visitor numbers is “the worst choice.” Stewart is sponsoring legislation to turn Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument into a national park.

Tags
Utah Ryan Zenkezion national park

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.