Youth or Consequences

By John Christian Hopkins

With the stroke of a pen Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez signed council resolution CJN-29-22 into law, creating a year-round fund for youth employment.

The law appropriates $4 million from the Navajo Nation’s Unreserved, Undesignated Fund Balance for youth employment funds for the 110 Navajo chapters. The funds may be used throughout the year to employ Navajo youth.

“We are demonstrating our commitment and support to provide employment opportunities for our Navajo youth throughout the year. Youth employment is a great strategy to ensure that our youth gain valuable workforce experience, create networks, and foster positive traits such as independence, responsibility, and interpersonal skills,” Nez said.

He was joined at the signing by Vice President Myron Lizer, Council Delegate Eugene Tso, Shiprock Chapter officials, students and families.

With the wages they will earn students will also be able to help cover expenses for school clothing, supplies, and other necessities, Nez added.

“We are confident that by providing jobs for our youth, that our Nation will see the benefits as they become adults and give back to their communities,” Nez said.

The bill was sponsored Tso.

During the signing ceremony, on June 23 Nez recalled that as a summer youth worker at Shonto Chapter Governance years ago his interest in government and public service grew and inspired him.

Youth summer employment can lay a strong foundation to future career or post-secondary education, and the Navajo Nation encourages its youth to explore different professions within the tribe, he added.

The $4 million appropriation will be distributed to the 110 chapters based on a “50/50 formula,” meaning that $2 million will be distributed evenly among all chapters, and the remaining $2 million will be distributed based on the number of registered voters at each chapter.

“The Nez-Lizer Administration continues to support the youth employment program each year. With the approval, chapters can begin hiring more high school and college students to earn income to help cover academic expenses or cost-of-living expenses,” Lizer said. “Youth employment enhances academic aspiration and performance and improve social and emotional development. We will look forward to the success stories of our children at the end of the summer.”