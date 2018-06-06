News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Youth Leaders in Action

Youth Leaders in Action
June 06
13:29 2018
If you are a teen or know of someone 16-18 years old interested in developing and sharpening leadership skills, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors recruiting participants for their 2018 Youth Leaders in Action second summer session to be held July 9-26. Chosen applicants will earn $11 per hour for participating in the session. To apply for Youth Leaders In Action visit the Coconino County Career Center online or call (928) 679-7400 for more information.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

