Youth Group Rescued from Utah’s Sandthrax Canyon

A youth group consisting of 17 kids and two adults were successfully rescued from a treacherous Utah slot canyon on Friday, after being stuck there overnight.

The rescue took place in Sandthrax Canyon east of Capitol Reef National Park. A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter was dispatched into the area to assist in the rescue on Friday morning.

It took several hours to get everyone out.

Sandthrax Canyon is an intense canyon that has a reputation of being “impossible”.

Canyoneering websites describe the canyon as not appropriate for casual canyoneers.