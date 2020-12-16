Young Phoenix Man Falls to His death at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – On Tuesday December 15 at approximately 7:41 a.m. the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call reporting a fatality above the Black Bridge on the South Kaibab Trail.

Park rangers responded to the incident and located the victim, Jaiquan Carter, 23, of Phoenix, Arizona. Carter was believed to be day hiking when he fell approximately 80 ft. from the South Kaibab Trail.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.

Featured Photo: NPS