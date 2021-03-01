Young Page Man Dies Just Shy of His 21st Birthday
March 01
15:57 2021
On Monday, March 1, 2021, Collin John McKerry Lister, courageous brother, son, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend passed away at age 20.
Collin was born on Friday, March 3, 2000 in Page, Arizona to Ann McKerry and Wil Lister Jr. He was an alumnus of Page High School and student of the arts.
His talent and passion stemmed into the visual arts such as painting and photography that complimented his colorful writing style. Recently his charismatic charm blossomed across social media platforms, most notably on TikTok as @halfhotprince.
Collin is survived by his parents, his brothers DeJay and Mason, his sisters Jodi, Brooke, and Rhiannon; as well as a large loving family of grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins.