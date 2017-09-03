News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Young Child Dies in Fall

September 03
03:30 2017
Sedona, AZ – On Saturday September 2, 2017 at approximately 2:01 PM Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies, Sedona Police Department, US Forest Service, and Sedona Fire District responded to Midgley Bridge for a report of a 2-1/2-year-old child that fell what was estimated 50-60 feet down a cliff along the Midgley Bridge Trail. It’s located northeast of Sedona, just off US 89A.

Sedona Fire personnel rappelled down the cliff and found the child deceased.

The family of the child is on vacation visiting the area from Omaha, Nebraska.

The case remains under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. #

(Featured Photo: Midgley Bridge)

