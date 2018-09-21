Potential NGS Buyers Back Out

Arizona Family reporting Friday morning that the two companies who have been negotiating a possible purchase of NGS announced Thursday the challenges are just too great for them. Peabody Energy launched a long shot bid to find a buyer to save the plant and coal mine and both Avenue Capital and Middle River Power showed major interest and talked of running the plant at 40 percent capacity to keep its doors open beyond the scheduled 2019 SRP closure but yesterday Peabody announced they were “regrettably terminating the effort”. Read the Arizona Family story here.

The YestoNGS Initiative reacting to the news Thursday with a blast of social media asserting that the premature closure of the Navajo Generating Station would be a tragedy for the Navajo Nation, the Hopi Tribe and Arizona power and water users. Calling for swift and decisive action from the federal government to extend power plant operations and hold stakeholders legally accountable to take power in order to protect 850 mine and power plant jobs, thousands of support jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in tribal revenues.

As Middle River Power backs away from efforts to purchase Navajo Generating Station, local Navajo community leaders issued the following statement reacting to the news:

“Based on economics alone, this plant was never going to make it past 2019. The time and money spent over the last year to find someone to buy the costly coal plant distracted from a clean energy transition that our people desperately need,” said Nadine Narindrankura of Tó Nizhóni Ání. “Navajo leadership needs to seize this moment. The opportunity has presented itself once more to prepare for a successful transition away from coal. The future is in renewables, not in a dead coal market. There is much to be done — the Navajo Nation should focus its efforts on building the 500MW of renewable energy using the transmission lines negotiated on the current lease agreement on NGS.“

“Now that Middle River Power has withdrawn its intention to purchase the Navajo Generating Station, all attention should now be directed toward developing new economic opportunities that will support the plant workers, the mine workers, and the Tribes that had grown overly dependent on coal revenue,” said Percy Deal, local Navajo Nation resident. “The Navajo and Hopi lands are ideal for new solar power development, and building new clean energy infrastructure can support new jobs and revenue opportunities. Local families have never taken our eyes off of what we have been praying for — for our livelihoods to be on a path to recovery after all this is said and done.”

“The clock is ticking to go full charge ahead on diversifying the Navajo Nation’s economy, investing in renewable energy, and creating sustainable economic development,” said Carol Davis of Diné CARE. “We also need to have a plan for the reclamation and the remediation of our land after decades of pollution, and we need discontinue the industrial use of the Navajo Aquifer and from the Colorado river, which has been depleted due to NGS and Kayenta coal mine operations.”