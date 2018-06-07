YES to NGS Disappointed with CAP Board Decision

Earlier today the Central Arizona Project Board voted to move forward on two power purchase agreements that, when taken together with other commitments, would mean about half of the CAP’s baseload power would be provided by non-NGS sources. This happened despite a presentation by a potential Navajo Generating Station buyer, Middle River Power, who said that the proposed term sheet they offered the CAP staff would provide power at a lower cost than the CAP had paid over the past 10 years and at a lower cost than the offers they were voting to approve.

Following is a statement from YES to NGS Chairman Sydney Hay:

We are very disappointed that the Board voted against lower cost power, hundreds of Native American jobs, and the economic future of the Navajo and Hopi people.

We don’t understand why the Board would deliberately execute a more expensive power agreement when the Department of Interior has called into question its legal authority to even consider taking power from other sources. Nor do we understand why would it take an action that it knows will negatively impact tribal families. Lives depend on these operations.