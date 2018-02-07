Yes to NGS Coalition March

A rally in support of keeping the Navajo Generating Station open beyond it’s expected 2019 closure date brought dozens of Hopis and Navajos together to march in Phoenix at the capitol yesterday.

Employees of the plant and the Kayenta Mine joined coalition groups led by the United Mine Workers of America to ask the Central Arizona Project and the NGS plant owners to make the commitment to buy power from the plant if they find a new owner. Whoever takes that on will have to comply with a new EPA rule which requires nitrogen oxide emissions be reduced from the plant. Plus the new owner would need to negotiate coal supply agreements as well as a new lease with the Navajo Nation. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke says he is in support of keeping the plant open. In a statement yesterday Zinke said “the interior is committed to working with all parties to include current or any future owners to keep the plant operational in support of good paying tribal jobs”.

The Salt River Project, which operates the plant, told the press they’ve opened up financials for potential investors and so far about 15 non disclosure agreements were reportedly signed but no news yet of any deals on the table.