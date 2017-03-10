Years Long Waterline Replacement Nears Completion as PUE Stays Busy

PUE work trucks have become a common sight around Page recently as the utility goes to work on a multitude of projects to improve the water, wastewater, and electric infrastructure around the city.

In show-house alley, the area behind Dam Bar, two projects have been going on simultaneously. First, the final section of an ongoing waterline replacement project is being completed. Back when

Page was originally built by the Bureau of Reclamation, iron water pipes were laid underneath the city. After years and years, rust began to accumulate causing rusty water and pipe breaks.

Replacing the waterlines was a herculean task and the utility is nearing completion with the final section.

Since work is going on in show-house alley, PUE also is doing some electrical work. Conduit is being laid so overhead high-voltage can be placed underground. Right now, you can see big beer can like structures that rest atop 60 year old wooden polls, those are transformers and they are extremely heavy. The weight of the transformers and the age of the poles have had PUE wanting to do this project for awhile, the waterline replacement provide the utility the opportunity.

Another reason for the placing of transformers underground may seem unusual, the crows.

“We’ve always had a problem with outages there,” said PUE General Manager Bryan Hill, “The crows love to dumpster dive and get dinner. Then they go up on the polls and sometimes their wings go across the wires and it’s like a big bug zapper.”

Having those transformers underground will greatly enhance the reliability of electricity in the area and save a few crow lives as well. However, the project isn’t an easy one.

“This is a complex project,” Hill said, “Just because it’s a tight area, everything is deep, and there is a lot in there. We appreciate everybody’s patience as we go in there, but it has got to be done.”

PUE will also be upgrading their wastewater treatment plant. The project wasn’t anticipated to begin this year but Prescott moved their wastewater treatment plant and offered PUE the equipment from their old plant, only four years old, for pennies on the dollar. Initially, the project was expected to cost $750,000, but since PUE is getting the equipment secondhand the project will only cost $325,000.

In April, one of the city’s two water storage tanks will be receiving much need maintenance as well. Page’s water is stored in two tanks, one 3 million gallon and one 1.5 million gallons. As far as the utility knows, the smaller of the two tanks was built sometime in the 1980s and has never been blasted or re-coated. The drinking water storage tank is constructed out of steel and industry standards recommend the tanks be re-coated every 15 years to prevent corrosion and rust.

As far as the re-coating goes, the old coating is blasted off the water tank. Then the steel tank is inspected, any repairs that are needed to the tank are completed, and any rust found is cleared. Finally, a new coat is applied to the tank.

The work is never over for PUE. As the utility works on and complete these projects, their eyes are always looking towards the future. Projects are already planned through the 2020s.

To listen to Bryan Hill discuss all of the current PUE projects, click here.