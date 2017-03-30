Yazzie Wants Public Safety Fund

Navajo Nation Delegate Edmund Yazzie wants to create a special fund to address public safety needs on the reservation.

Yazzie chairs the council’s Law and Order Committee, which recently approved Legislation No. 0055-17. The bill would create the Navajo Nation Public Safety Fund of 2017.

“The fund would allow many opportunities to address public safety concerns,” said Yazzie, who sponsored the legislation.

The bill would allow for the hiring of more police officers, prosecutors, police sub-stations and fire stations according to Yazzie. In addition the fund could be used to upgrade public safety equipment and telecommunications.

“Public safety services need to be strongly considered in the Nation,” Yazzie said.

Public safety became a hot button issue last year when lack of a reservation Amber alert system may have been partially to blame for the rape and murder of a pre-teen Navajo girl.

The Navajo Nation Public Safety Fund would utilize some of the $58.4 million received from the Ramah Navajo Chapter v. Jewell settlement.

In 1990 the Ramah Chapter sued the federal government claiming that the Department of the Interior improperly calculated indirect cost rates for some contractors. In all the U.S. government agreed to pay $940 million to some 320 tribes and tribal organizations.

Under Yazzie’s bill the $58.4 million awarded to Ramah would be used by the Navajo Division of Public Safety, the Office of the Public Defender, the Navajo Nation Judicial Branch, the Office of the Prosecutor, the Navajo Department of Public Health, and the tribe’s Division of Social Services to improve the Navajo Nation’s criminal justice system.

The Law and Order Committee has been working with the Nation’s public safety department’s to address the need for increased public safety, Law and Order Committee Vice Chairman Raymond Smith, Jr., said.

“Our families and communities need to feel safe,” Smith added.