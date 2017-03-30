News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Yazzie Wants Public Safety Fund

Yazzie Wants Public Safety Fund
March 30
09:43 2017
Print This Article

Navajo Nation Delegate Edmund Yazzie wants to create a special fund to address public safety needs on the reservation.

Yazzie chairs the council’s Law and Order Committee, which recently approved Legislation No. 0055-17. The bill would create the Navajo Nation Public Safety Fund of 2017.

“The fund would allow many opportunities to address public safety concerns,” said Yazzie, who sponsored the legislation.

The bill would allow for the hiring of more police officers, prosecutors, police sub-stations and fire stations according to Yazzie. In addition the fund could be used to upgrade public safety equipment and telecommunications.

“Public safety services need to be strongly considered in the Nation,” Yazzie said.

Public safety became a hot button issue last year when lack of a reservation Amber alert system may have been partially to blame for the rape and murder of a pre-teen Navajo girl.

The Navajo Nation Public Safety Fund would utilize some of the $58.4 million received from the Ramah Navajo Chapter v. Jewell settlement.

In 1990 the Ramah Chapter sued the federal government claiming that the Department of the Interior improperly calculated indirect cost rates for some contractors. In all the U.S. government agreed to pay $940 million to some 320 tribes and tribal organizations.

Under Yazzie’s bill the $58.4 million awarded to Ramah would be used by the Navajo Division of Public Safety, the Office of the Public Defender, the Navajo Nation Judicial Branch, the Office of the Prosecutor, the Navajo Department of Public Health, and the tribe’s Division of Social Services to improve the Navajo Nation’s criminal justice system.

The Law and Order Committee has been working with the Nation’s public safety department’s to address the need for increased public safety, Law and Order Committee Vice Chairman Raymond Smith, Jr., said.

“Our families and communities need to feel safe,” Smith added.

Tags
navajo nation

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Chance of Rain
Friday
Chance of Rain
High 51°/Low 42°
60%
Partly Cloudy
Saturday
Partly Cloudy
High 62°/Low 44°
10%
Clear
Sunday
Clear
High 70°/Low 48°
0%
Chance of Rain
Monday
Chance of Rain
High 62°/Low 42°
50%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.