Yavapai County Drug Overdoses Increase

Coconino’s neighboring county, Yavapai, is going through an epidemic of their own; drug overdoses! According to reports, there have been twenty-five overdose calls to Prescott Valley authorities since October. Ten of the calls turned out to be fatal.

In all of Yavapai County, in just the past month, reports indicate there have been seven calls, with over half being fatal; that’s four out of the ten calls ended in death.

An additional report, from the Yavapai County Overdose Fatality Review Board, in a review of these overdose fatalities over a four-year period, came to the conclusion that the increase in deaths is related to the increase in E-cigarette usage. That usage reportedly leads damage to the user’s lungs.

The review board went on to say that the deadly overdoses mostly involve meth, oxycodone, fentanyl and heroin.

Interestingly, according to a report by FOX-10 News in Phoenix, the review board’s report indicates that most overdose deaths are people in their 20’s, which might be expected. But it says the second highest age category involving overdose death are people between 61 and 70.

Earlier this year a candidate for the U.S. Congress in the State’s 1st district, (which includes Page) dropped out of the race due to an alleged heroin overdose. The candidate survived the overdose and reported he was seeking help for his problem.

Chris Taylor had been seeking the seat in Washington currently held by Democrat Tom O’Halleran.