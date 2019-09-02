Wrong Way Driver on I-40 Ends Up Deceased

One person was killed Saturday night on I-40 near the Twin Arrows Casino, east of Flagstaff. The driver of a sedan, who has not been identified by law enforcement yet, was going east in the westbound lanes and crashed head-on with a semi-tractor trailer.

Two people in the truck were not hurt, according to reports. But the alleged wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene. According to published reports, it is suspected that the decedent was impaired at the time of the 8:45 PM crash.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

I-40 was closed for several hours following the wrong-way crash.