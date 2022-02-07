Wrong Way Driver Accident in Flagstaff

On February 3rd, at 11:21 am the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a 2-vehicle injury accident near the intersection of Townsend- Winona Road. and Hutton Ranch Road.

On scene, Deputies observed 2 vehicles, a gray Ford Expedition, and a brown Honda CR-V. The vehicles were both located off the south side of the road at 9815 Townsend -Winona Rd. Witness’s and victim statements on scene advised the Expedition was traveling West bound in the East bound lane just prior to the collision. Statements indicate the Honda CR-V, who was in the east bound lane, attempted to avoid a head on collision with the Expedition by attempting to drive off the shoulder of the road but the Expedition broadsided the Honda CR-V causing the accident.

The driver of the Honda CR-V declined medical attention on scene. The driver of Expedition identified as Michael Siffert, 52-year-old of Flagstaff Az, was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for evaluation and suspicion of DUI. While completing an on-scene search of the Expedition, drug paraphernalia, potential illegal drugs and illegally manufactured weapons were located in Siffert’s Expedition. Deputies discovered what was believed to be an explosive device and the Flagstaff Bomb squad was called to the scene, the item was determined to be non-threatening.

Siffert, who is also a prohibited possessor, was later booked into the Coconino County Sheriff’s Detention Facility for Reckless Driving, Endangerment (F), Aggravated DUI Wrong way driving (F), Drug and Weapons Charges.

This is the 2nd serious collision in 3 days along the Townsend -Winona Roadway, both are being investigated for driving under the influence.

This incident is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time. If the public has any further information on this incident, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (928) 774-4523.

