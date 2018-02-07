Wrestlers Ready For State Tournament

11 Sand Devil Wrestlers Competing in the State Tournament Friday and Saturday in Prescott Valley!

Follow them for brackets and photos on their Facebook page and also watch the action online!

Here are the wrestling times for Page at Tim’s Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. Come and support the Devils if you can!!

Division III:

Session I: Fri., Feb. 9, 2018, 11:30 a.m.

Session II: Sat., Feb. 10, 2018, 10 a.m.

Medal Rounds: Sat., Feb. 10, 2018, 4 p.m.

Here is the complete schedule for this weekend. Page is in Division 3. (Division 1 and 2 run opposite of us in the same venue)

2/9/18

Division III & IV – Weigh-ins 8:30 am

Doors Open 9:30 am

Division I & II 10:00 am

Consolation Round Three and Four

Division III & IV 11:30 am

Championship Round One

Championship Round Two

Consolation Round One

Break

Division I & II – Session IV – Parade of Champions 6:45 pm

Division I & II – Championship Finals & Medal Rounds 7:00 pm