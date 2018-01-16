News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Wrestlers from Five States To Compete in Page

January 16
09:43 2018
The Sand Devil Classic will bring varsity wrestlers from five different states into Page this Friday and Saturday. Page High School wrestlers hot off a seventh place showing at the 54th Annual Doc Wright Invitational last weekend in Winslow, gearing up to host the school’s biggest wrestling event of the year. Coach Kyran Keisling says the best day to catch the most Page wrestlers in action is on Friday, the first day of eliminations. The meet begins at 1pm.

January 19th Weigh In 11:00am – wrestling will begin 1:00pm. Coaches meeting at 12:00pm
January 20th Weigh In 7:00am – wrestling will begin at 9:00am.

Teams who need more information about lodging, contact Becky 928-645-2800

Check out this video from the 2015 Sand Devil Classic!

