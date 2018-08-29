Wood Cutting Permits for Lamar Haines Wildlife Area
August 29
09:58 2018
The Arizona Game and Fish Commission has authorized (by permit only), fuel wood cutting and removal on the Lamar Haines Wildlife Area.
The permits are free to the public. You can only get the permit from the Flagstaff Game and Fish office at 3500 S. Lake Mary Road. The Wildlife Area located northwest of Flagstaff on Snow Bowl Road.
Wood cutting season September 1 through November 15, 2018.
Anyone obtaining a permit must adhere to the following instructions:
- All permit holders must sign agreement and waiver of liability forms and carry the agreement form with them while cutting, gathering and transporting firewood.
- Fuel wood cutting is for personal use only and the wood may not be sold.