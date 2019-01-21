News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Women’s March 2019

January 21
09:11 2019
March in Tucson – Photo: Arizona Daily Star

This past Saturday, hundreds of thousands of women and their supporters marched together in major cities and state capitols across the world to educate the masses on a number of women’s issues, as well as harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create change.

 

 

See this speaker in New York handle her moments in front of the crowd with grace and power:

 

 

Watch Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s inspiring Women’s March speech

March in Israel – Photo – Times of Israel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March in Washington DC – Photo: Madison365

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

