Women March to AZ Capitol for ERA Ratification
March 11
11:08 2019
Today marks day one of three for women in Arizona descending upon the state capitol, marching 38 miles to support Arizona’s effort to be the 38th State to ratify the ERA and demand equality for women to be included in the constitution. Thousands of men are also marching in support of the ratification today. For more information click here.
This #MondayMorning I have a message for you. #ERAYesAZ pic.twitter.com/HDIBzr4mc6
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 11, 2019