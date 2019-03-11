News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Women March to AZ Capitol for ERA Ratification

Women March to AZ Capitol for ERA Ratification
March 11
11:08 2019
Print This Article

In 1913 Alice Paul & her band of suffragists hiked hundreds of miles for the right to vote

Today marks day one of three for women in Arizona descending upon the state capitol, marching 38 miles to support Arizona’s effort to be the 38th State to ratify the ERA and demand equality for women to be included in the constitution. Thousands of men are also marching in support of the ratification today. For more information click here.

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.