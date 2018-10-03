Women Busted For Adoption Scheme

Two Florida women accused of bilking two southern Utah couples out of more than $100,000 with fraudulent adoption schemes are facing 14 federal felony charges Stephanie Fassnacht and Helen Nickulus are alleged to have promised non-existent children, executing 16 fraudulent adoption agreements. Over the course of four months, one couple wired the women $29,000 in cash and provided them with $29,000 worth of goods. They were told the mother of the promised child was living with the women, but the mother did not exist. The other couple was told that Fassnacht was pregnant with twins and would turn the children over after payment of $38,000 in cash and $18,000 in goods. Authorities say Fassnacht was never pregnant.The Florida women are charged with wire fraud and tampering with

witnesses.