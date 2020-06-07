With Many New Arizona Cases, COVID-19 Not Going Away Yet

“More Community Spread;” That’s the Problem in Arizona

In Arizona the number of new COVID-19 cases grew significantly over the weekend. Almost 1500 new cases were reported by the Arizona Public Health Association in Phoenix. Plus, they report, two more deaths.

The specific numbers for the state over the weekend came to 1,438 additional cases, and a total of almost 27,000 since the pandemic began. The deaths now total 1,044.

So why is this happening? State officials blame it on how people reacted to the ending of the stay-at-home order back on May 15. One official with the health association is quoted as saying that once the order was lifted, people began acting as they did before the pandemic set-in, and it happened right away.

According to FOX-10 in Phoenix, it was the Association’s Director, Will Humble, who blamed the significant increase in bad numbers on how we, the public, reacted to ‘no more being locked-up at home.’

Specifically, Mr. Humble has reportedly blamed the increased numbers on what he calls, “community spread.”

The report states that Sunday marked the 3rd straight day of over 1,000 new cases.

How do we get back to where we were, and beyond?

According to the Arizona Public Health Association:

We should wear masks in public.

Allow our local leaders to decide what’s best for our specific communities.

And, health officials and leaders should coordinate targeted interventions at nursing homes across the state.