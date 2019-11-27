Winter Weather Around the Corner

Updated 5:00 a.m. Wednesday 11/27/19

Major Winter Storm Thursday through Early Saturday

National Weather Service – Flagstaff

Issued: 4:30 AM Wednesday, November 27, 2019

KEY POINTS

● Major winter storm Thursday through early Saturday.

● Winter Storm Watches remain in effect Thursday afternoon through late Friday.

● Difficult to impossible travel conditions later Thanksgiving Day through Friday.

● 1 to 2+ feet of snow accumulation in the mountains, significant accumulation as low as 4500 feet.

CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS BRIEFING

Very little has changed in the forecast this morning. Click on updated snow and rainfall graphics.

CONFIDENCE AND DETAILS

Thursday through early Saturday – All of northern and central Arizona

HIGH Confidence Difficult to impossible driving conditions

MODERATE Confidence Spotty power outages

Details:

● Timing: Precipitation will begin early Thursday and then increase in coverage and intensity

through the day Thursday (Thanksgiving), continuing on Friday. Snow showers are expected to

taper off late Friday and early Saturday.

● Snow totals: 10 to 24 inches above 6000 feet. 3 to 10 inches at elevations between 4500-6000

feet, mainly on Friday.

● Snow levels: Lowering to 6000-8000 feet (lowest west, highest east) by the end of Thursday.

Lowering to 4000-6500 feet (lowest west, highest east) by Friday morning and then all the way

down to around 3500 feet Friday night.

● Flooding: Some low elevation (mainly within existing waterways) flooding is possible south of the

Mogollon Rim in Yavapai and northern Gila counties.

● Winds: Strong south through southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35-45 mph today and

Thursday. Gusty winds will continue as the cold front passes Thursday night. Winds will lead to

blowing and drifting snow Thursday evening through Friday night.