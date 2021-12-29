News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Winter Road Conditions – Tips

December 29
10:53 2021
Winter weather is sweeping across the state, and that means we’re likely in for some road closures. Officials urge motorists to postpone travel in the high country until the weather has passed. If you do decide to travel in the storms, you should be prepared for an extended time on the road. Drivers are urged to remember to slow down, leave extra room behind the vehicle ahead of you, and pack an emergency kit with a fully charged cell phone, warm clothing, blankets, food and water, medications, and sand or kitty litter. You can get real-time highway condition updates at az511.gov, or by calling 511.

