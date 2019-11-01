Winter Hours Announced for Kanab Visitor Center

BLM announces winter and holiday hours for Kanab Visitor Center

Lotteries for Saturday, Sunday and Monday for Coyote Buttes North (The Wave) permits will occur on preceding Fridays throughout the winter

KANAB, Utah – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument/Kanab Visitor Center located at 745 E. Highway 89 in Kanab, Utah, will be closed on weekends beginning Nov. 16, 2019. Lotteries for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday permits for Coyote Buttes North (The Wave) and Coyote Buttes South will be held on preceding Fridays throughout the winter.

Visitors applying for a permit are encouraged to arrive at the lottery at 8:30 a.m. to submit applications before the drawing, which begins at 9 a.m. sharp. Except for Thanksgiving (Nov. 28), Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (Dec. 24 & 25), and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (Dec. 31 & Jan. 1, 2020), the visitor center will be open five days a week through the winter. Lotteries to obtain permits for the above listed holidays will occur the day prior. The lotteries will resume the 7-day schedule beginning Saturday, March 21, 2020.

The Paria Contact Station, which serves as a permit pickup location for the Paria Canyon Overnight, Coyote Buttes North and South permits and provides visitor information on the Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness will close for the winter on Nov. 16 and will resume the 7-day schedule on March 15, 2020. The Paria Contact Station is located between milepost markers 20 and 21 on Highway 89, 43 miles east of Kanab, Utah.

Visitors can also apply for permits to Coyote Buttes North (The Wave) and Coyote Buttes South four months in advance through the online lottery system. For more information on applying for online permits, visit www.blm.gov/az/paria/index.cfm?usearea=CB.

For questions about the Kanab Visitor Center hours contact the Kanab Field Office at 435-644-1300.

For more information on the permit process contact the Paria Canyon Project Permits Desk as 435-688-3200.