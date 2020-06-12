Windy Conditions Cited in Lake Powell Death

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, UT – On June 7, 2020, at approximately 6:33 p.m. the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dispatch Center received a report of a possible drowning on Lake Powell. National Park Service Rangers and Medical Ambulance were dispatched to the Stateline Boat Ramp to render aid. Witnesses reported the victim was part of a group of 7 friends on a private vessel in Wahweap Bay on Lake Powell in Kane County, Utah, near Page, Arizona. One member of the group jumped in the water and was not wearing a life jacket. High winds began while the individual was in the water and they began to struggle. The victim jumped into the water to provide assistance but was not wearing a life jacket and also began to struggle.

Windy conditions caused the boat to drift away from the swimmers and mechanical problems delayed restarting the vessel. A Type IV throwable device was tossed toward the victim but he was unable to grab the device. The vessel was restarted and boated toward the victim. A passenger onboard jumped into the water and saved the first swimmer by helping them into a life jacket and grabbed the victim, who was underwater. The victim was moved back onboard the vessel and CPR was administered as he was taken approximately one mile south to the Stateline Launch Ramp.

Upon arriving, NPS Rangers observed 2 off-duty volunteer fire fighters providing CPR to the patient. NPS Rangers continued life saving efforts, including CPR and Defibrillator, without success. Classic Life Guard Air Medical arrived and also rendered assistance. Also assisting were Utah State Parks and Recreation personnel. The victim did not respond to medical interventions and continuous CPR and was pronounced deceased on scene at approximately 8 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Justin Shannon, a 46-year old male from West Jordan, Utah. Condolences are expressed to the victim’s family and friends.

Mosdells Mortuary transported the victim to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City for an autopsy. The incident is under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service, and the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office.