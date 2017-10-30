Window Rock Harvest Fest Nov. 1

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – Bashas’ Diné Market and Navajo Shopping Centers, Inc. will host the first Diné Bich’iiya’ Harvest Fest and Farmer’s Market onWednesday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Window Rock Bashas’. “There is a health and wellness movement on Dineh Bi Keyah,” Vice President Jonathan Nez said. “With more farmer’s markets, we will continue to see our people eating healthier and taking a stand against diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.” The farmer’s market came about as a result of dialogues between the Office of the President and Vice President and Bashas’. Prior to these discussions, the Bashas’ Diné Markets did not have as many healthy and organic options as they do now. “Bashas’ is committed to supporting and encouraging health and wellness within the Navajo community,” said Edward “Trey” Basha, President & CEO of Bashas’ Family of Stores. “Through great partnerships, such as these, and with collaborative prevention and education efforts we will enhance the lives of future generations.” Sponsors for the event include the Office of the President and Vice President, Navajo Special Diabetes Project, Navajo Shopping Centers, Inc. and Bashas’ Diné Market. Tó Łáni Enterprises, the Institute for Tribal Environmental Professionals, Diné College, Navajo Department of Behavioral Health Services and Navajo Department of Health will make presentations throughout the day. While the farmer’s market will be the first of its kind at the Bashas’ location it will not be the last. Plans are in motion to host more farmer’s markets at a greater frequency and at all seven locations across Navajo. On Wednesday, there will be gardening and farming presentations, cooking demonstrations, wellness activities, and information on the Bashas’ Healthy Diné Initiative. Starting at Bashas’ there will be a free 5K and 2-mile run/walk. Registration for the first run will be at 6:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 7:00 a.m. Registration for the second run will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 12:00 p.m. There will also be a free and healthy lunch for attendees. Youth of all ages are invited to bring your Halloween candy to the event as there will be another candy exchange. The candy exchange events began during the 2017 Navajo Nation Fair Series. During the course of the Navajo Nation Fair, Northern Navajo Nation Fair, and Western Navajo Nation Fair over were 500 lbs. of candy were collected.