Wind Damage at Dangling Rope Marina

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah – Due to wind damage that occurred on Sunday afternoon at the Dangling Rope Marina on Lake Powell, there will be no boat fuel, electricity, water, sewer, or boat pump-out services and the Dangling Rope Marina Store is closed until further notice. The public may dock at the Dangling Rope Marina and the floating vault toilet is open for limited use. The park advises all boaters to carry extra fuel if traveling to Dangling Rope or Uplake. When the damage occurred, crews shut down the electricity immediately and there was no sewage leak or danger to users in the area.

National Park Service and Aramark crews are working to complete the repairs as soon as possible. It is anticipated repairs could be completed as early as Tuesday, September 10, but may take as long as this weekend. All services are available Downlake at the Wahweap and Antelope Point Marinas and Uplake at the Halls Crossing and Bullfrog Marinas. The park apologizes for the inconvenience.