News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Willa Rawling’s Body Found Hours After Her Funeral

Willa Rawling’s Body Found Hours After Her Funeral
December 13
22:16 2019
Print This Article

Willa Rawlings

About four hours after the funeral for 6-year old Willa Rawlings, the little girl’s body was found about twenty miles downstream from where she was lost 14-days earlier.

Officials with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement earlier on Friday, saying Willa’s body was found just before 2:30 p.m.

Said, Sheriff Adam Shepherd, “…I am grateful we were able to find Willa today.”

Willa and two other children, both five years old, were washed away when Willa’s father tried to get through Tonto Creek in the town of Tonto basin during a flooding situation. It didn’t work. Six other people were rescued, including all of the adults. But Willa, her five-year-old brother, Colby, and their 5-year old cousin, Austin, were all lost.

Lakeside, Arizona was the scene at 10 a.m. Friday for Willa and Colby’s funeral. Austin had been laid to rest a week earlier.

Willa Rawling’s Body Found Hours After Her Funeral - overview

Summary: Willa Rawling's Body Found Hours After Her Funeral

Tags
gila county sheriff's officetonto creekwilla rawlings

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.