Willa Rawling’s Body Found Hours After Her Funeral

About four hours after the funeral for 6-year old Willa Rawlings, the little girl’s body was found about twenty miles downstream from where she was lost 14-days earlier.

Officials with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement earlier on Friday, saying Willa’s body was found just before 2:30 p.m.

Said, Sheriff Adam Shepherd, “…I am grateful we were able to find Willa today.”

Willa and two other children, both five years old, were washed away when Willa’s father tried to get through Tonto Creek in the town of Tonto basin during a flooding situation. It didn’t work. Six other people were rescued, including all of the adults. But Willa, her five-year-old brother, Colby, and their 5-year old cousin, Austin, were all lost.

Lakeside, Arizona was the scene at 10 a.m. Friday for Willa and Colby’s funeral. Austin had been laid to rest a week earlier.