Will Yankees Trade Jacoby Ellsbury?

Jacoby Ellsbury helped lead the Boston Red Sox to world championships in 2007, as a rookie, and 2013.

In ordinary times that would have warranted legend status for the speedy outfielder. But Ellsbury, a member of the Navajo Nation, did the unthinkable as far as Beantown fans were concerned: after the 2013 season he took a long walk from Boston to New York.

But maybe Ellsbury will be on the move again?

The injury-prone centerfielder is struggling at the plate this year, batting a measly .249. He has lost his starting job with the Yankees thanks to the emergence of slugging rookie Aaron Judge and elite prospect Clint Frazier.

As the rumor mill starts to churn, ESPN baseball analyst Buster Olney thinks it will be hard for the Yankees to trade Ellsbury this season. For one the trade deadline is fast approaching – it’s July 31. After that any player would have to pass through waivers – meaning any team could put in a claim for him.

But waivers aren’t the problem as Olney sees it.

It’s the terrible contract the Yankees gave Ellsbury to pry him away from Boston. Ellsbury is due $21 million for each of the next three years. After that, in 2021, the team that holds his contract can buy him out for $5 million.

That’s a lot of money to pay a player who has virtually spent part of every year on the injury list. Only twice in his career has he played in 150 or more games.

In addition, his offensive numbers have decline sharply. He led the American League in stolen bases three times with the Red Sox, with a high of 70 in 2009. Since his Yankee tenure began in 2014 Ellsbury has stolen only 90 bases total in three-and-a-half years – and has not managed to bat .300 even once.

In 2017 he’s batting .249 with four home-runs and 12 stolen bases.

Olney thinks the best chance the Yankees have to trade Ellsbury is to swap him for another overpaid player. He suggusts other once-star players having bad seasons, such as struggling Giants’ pitchers Jeff Samardzija (4-11) or Johnny Cueto (6-7), or the Detroit Tigers’ Jordan Zimmerman (6-8).