Will U.S.-China Trade Deal Help Navajo People?

By John Christian Hopkins

Over the years China has built a great wall around its economy.

But can the phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China bridge that economic gap?

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer thinks it can help. He was in Washington for the signing ceremony with President Donald Trump.

“The reopening of the Chinese agricultural market is a win, not only for the economies of the United States and the Navajo Nation, but for the global economy,” Lizer said.

The agreement requires structural reforms to China’s economic and trade regime in the areas of intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, financial services, and currency and foreign exchange.

The agreement also includes a commitment by China to future purchases of U.S. goods and services in the coming years.

“Currently, the Navajo Agricultural Products Industry, an enterprise of the Navajo Nation, has more than 8,200 acres of crop production specifically designated for export to Asian markets,” Lizer said. According to the White House, the agreement will begin rebalancing the U.S.-China trade relationship, and provide new opportunity for American businesses and farmers.

The agreement also addresses intellectual property related to numerous longstanding concerns in the areas of trade secrets, pharmaceutical-related intellectual property, geographical indications, trademarks, and enforcement against pirated and counterfeit goods.

“This historic agreement has the potential to allow the Navajo Nation to capitalize on our economic potential through increased agricultural production, Lizer added.

The trade agreement will also expand the Navajo Nation’s ability to court investments in Navajo products,” Lizer said.

“We are optimistic that the intellectual property portion of the agreement will provide some relief and safeguards to deter the selling of counterfeit items that are marketed as authentic Navajo jewelry, when in fact they are counterfeit and produced overseas,” Lizer explained. “Our Navajo silversmiths and artists are very talented and gifted and they deserve to be protected against producers that try to sell counterfeit Navajo jewelry on the open market.”