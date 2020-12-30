Will the Election of 1888 be replayed?

By John Christian Hopkins

President Donald Trump seems distressed at the thought of leaving the White House. In fact, he has floated the idea of trying to regain the job in 2024.

Can he?

The U.S. Constitution originally had no term limits. The two-term rule began with George Washington. Those that followed him kept to that tradition.

OK, there was this guy named Roosevelt – Theodore Roosevelt.

Teddy liked the bully pulpit, one he first got because President William McKinley was assassinated a few months after the 1900 election. When Teddy ran for president in 1904 people worried that he would easily get re-elected in 1908. That would total nearly a dozen years in office. Roosevelt promised he would not seek a second term in 1908.

TR was true to his word. However, he was so disappointed in his successor that he ran for president in 1912. Though he failed to win a second term Roosevelt did win more votes than any third-party presidential candidate has done.

Then came Teddy’s cousin – Franklin Delano Roosevelt – came along, that is.

Roosevelt was elected four times – though he did not live through the final one. Roosevelt’s feat warned Congress of what could happen if there were no term limits.

Thus, the constitution was amended to make it a law that a president cannot serve more than two terms.

Most presidents that serve two terms have done so in consecutive elections. But, if Trump is able to pull off an upset in 2024, he won’t be the first president to serve non-consecutive terms.

Stephen Grover Cleveland won the popular vote in three presidential elections. But thanks to that pesky Electoral College he didn’t win the 1888 election, losing to Benjamin Harrison.

How did Cleveland take the loss?

Some people claimed voter fraud in 1888 – and some of the claims were true. Sounds a lot like 2000, doesn’t it?

But, that’s where the comparison gets kind of skewed.

Cleveland conceded defeat and left a warm letter behind for Harrison.

Not only did Cleveland attend Harrison’s inauguration, but he held an umbrella over Harrison’s head while the latter delivered his speech.

If it rains on inauguration day in 2021, Joe Biden probably can’t count on Trump holding an umbrella for him.