Will Page Become the Softball Capital of the Southwest?

How does Park of the Year sound for the Page Sports Complex?

The United Sports Association of Utah, which is affiliated with USA Softball, has bestowed that designation on Page’s baseball/softball facility on Haul Road. They also gave Page’s Lynn Cormier an “Award of Excellence!”

All of this success began several months ago when a softball association had their event in Mesquite cancelled due to COVID-19. That led to the organization switching their event to Page, and Lynn Cormier took it from there. Several other organizations also booked their tournaments in Page.

Cormier is the city’s Community and Recreation Services Director. According to City Manager Darren Coldwell, she is a person who dots all of i’s and crosses all of her t’s.

Also being recognized is Dwayne Richard, the city’s Parks and Trails Manager. A recent softball organizer who came to Page with his organization heaped praise on the work that was done to our softball fields prior to their arrival. And for that, Mr. Richard

and his staff are to be credited.

In the words of Page City Manager Darren Coldwell, “It is because of Dwayne and his crews’ commitment to the facility that Page was awarded this coveted award and Lynn’s attention to detail that makes every tournament a great experience for all that participate.”

Mr. Coldwell, at Wednesday’s (January 13) City Council meeting, also announced that Lynn Cormier’s office has already booked eleven more softball events in Page beginning in late-spring!