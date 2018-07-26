Will Navajo Nation Have Its Own Currency?

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye told participants in the Navajo Workforce Development Summer Employment Program to take a byte out of technology and look to the future.

“You students are exposed to things that your elders have no idea about,” Begaye said. “Our Navajo students are dialoguing with scientists to invent technology that will lead us into the future.”

Begaye encouraged students to learn new technologies that could revolutionize communication or currency. He asked how many students knew about cryptocurrency and, surprisingly, many were.

“The railroad revolutionized communication and the economy. The dollar bill revolutionized currency and how we were able to accumulate money,” the president said. “The Navajo Nation is now looking to develop its own cryptocurrency.”

The Navajo Nation is looking at building a Navajo coin, Begaye said.

“By doing this, we are putting ourselves ahead of the game.”

Almost every student had a smart phone in hand and could relate to how the internet and social media have revolutionized both communication and commerce. Through social media apps, people can communicate with others and buy things from across the globe.

“The world has changed from carrying bags of silver coins to using dollar bills as measures of currency,” Begaye told the students. “At first, many people were suspicious of the internet. It’s the same with people being suspicious of cryptocurrency. However, it’s something that we can develop and you can help.”

Begaye also noted that his office has addressed student living costs by partnering with the University of New Mexico to buy two floors of the Lobo Rainforest dormitory to house 118 Navajo student at discounted rates.

His administration has also partnered with Boeing and Navajo Technical University to open up internships in fields of additive manufacturing, Begaye said.

“That’s the road you guys are going into,” Begaye said. “We’re going to develop a Navajo satellite and put it up in space. We can only do it with the help of Navajo students.”