Will Mets’ Jacob deGrom Reach Dizzying Heights?

Will Jacob deGrom Reach Dizzying Heights?

By John Christian Hopkins

An argument around baseball circles these days is whether the New York Mets Jacob deGrom will end his career with Hall of Fame worthy numbers.

DeGrom—who struck out 15 batters in his last start – is perhaps the most dominant pitcher in the game today. He has won two Cy Young Awards.

The problem is that for some odd reason the Mets can’t seem to score runs when he pitches! So far this season his earned run average is an unworldly 0.31 – but he’s only won two games. In his other starts he has a loss and a no-decision.

In his Cy Young-winning seasons he won 10 and 11 games, respectfully. Other than actual wins deGrom was clearly the top National League pitcher in 2018 and 2019. In 2018 his league-leading ERA was an amazing 1.70 – but his record was a pedestrian 10-9!

He is 33 and history says deGrom’s statistics will begin to peter off soon. (He didn’t reach the Major Leagues until he was 26.)

It seems unlikely he’ll pile up the numbers to earn a spot in Cooperstown.

Of course numbers don’t always tell the full story.

There is one Hall of Famer who won the majority of his career wins in a five-year stretch.

As a pitcher Jay Hanna “Dizzy” Dean had 150 career wins – the fewest of all starters in the Hall of Fame.

Dean won 130 of them came between 1932-1936 – including becoming the last NL pitcher to win 30 games in 1934.

Dean made one start in 1930, a win. He made his last start in 1947 – lasting one inning.

In between he became one of baseball’s most legendary figures, mainly as part of the famed St. Louis Cardinals Gas House Gang. While deGrom didn’t reach the big leagues until he was 26, Dizzy Dean’s age-26 season was his last great one.

In 1937, a line-drive struck his toe, causing His Dizziness to alter his throwing style and rob him of more specular career numbers.

But the stories told about him are likely to live forever. Like the time he told an opposing team not to worry about curveballs because he was only going to throw fastballs. And that’s what he did while winning the game. Another time Dizzy won the first game of a doubleheader, giving up just one hit.

But his brother, Paul “Daffy” Dean, threw a no-hitter in the nightcap.

“Shucks,” Diz shrugged, “if he had told me he was gonna do that, I’d have thrown one, too!”

Like Dean, Jacob deGrom is a flamethrowing hurler – but if he is destined to join Diz in Cooperstown his flame better last just a bit longer.